National Museum of the U.S. Air Force receives award

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – A council group awarded the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold award, LEED, to one of the museum’s buildings Thursday.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s fourth building received the award from the U.S. Green Building Council for incorporating innovative designs from local building materials, optimized energy performance from new mechanical and electrical systems and water efficient landscaping.

Here is the breakdown of how the room is built:

91% of building materials were locally sourced

75% of non-hazardous waste was recycled

45% of building materials came from recycled content

39% in energy savings from new mechanical and electrical systems

36% decrease in water usage

The Air Force Museum Foundation privately funded the building that is 224,000 square feet with a 40.8 million dollar price tag and opened June 2016.