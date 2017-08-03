National Museum of the U.S. Air Force receives award

By Published:

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) –  A council group awarded the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold award, LEED, to one of the museum’s buildings Thursday.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s fourth building received the award from the U.S. Green Building Council for incorporating innovative designs from local building materials, optimized energy performance from new mechanical and electrical systems and water efficient landscaping.

Here is the breakdown of how the room is built:

  •  91% of building materials were locally sourced
  • 75% of non-hazardous waste was recycled
  • 45% of building materials came from recycled content
  • 39% in energy savings from new mechanical and electrical systems
  •  36% decrease in water usage

The Air Force Museum Foundation privately funded the building that is 224,000 square feet with a 40.8 million dollar price tag and opened June 2016.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s