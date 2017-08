BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A new retailer is looking to renovate a store in Beavercreek.

Big box retailer, At Home, proposes to renovate the closed K-mart store in the 4000 block of Indian Ripple Road.

The city of Beavercreek is working with the At Home construction manager to make this retailer building the first in the Dayton area.