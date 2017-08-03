Northmont 10-12 year olds training to keep peers safe

Clayton, Ohio (WDTN) – Before Northmont City Schools commence for the school year, close to 100 elementary students were trained to keep their peers safe. Thursday, School Safety Patrollers from the district’s 5 elementary schools attended Northmont Safety Patroller Training Academy.

AAA public affairs manager Cindy Antrican said, “End of summer is coming, whether you’re happy about it or sad about it, and the kids are heading back to school. So AAA wants to remind drivers that school’s open, drive carefully.”

The 4th-6th graders received instructions about flag etiquette from Wright-Patterson Honor Guard before watching instructional videos in a gym at the high school. Then small groups followed officers from local departments outside for crossing guard training.

Sergeant Corey Follick of the Englewood Police Department said the young safety patrol officers bear a serious responsibility, especially because of the prevalence of distracted drivers in school zones.

“They really have to pay attention for drivers who, unfortunately, aren’t paying attention and are distracted by cellphones or radios or other people in their car,” Sgt. Follick said.

Elaine Bush, 11, is going into the 6th grade at Northmoor Elementary and Thursday was training for her second year with the school’s safety patrol. She said she’s seen her share of motorists ignoring her crossing flags and speeding through school zones.

“They won’t really notice that it’s a school zone or that there are patrol members out,” Bush said. “A lot of times, over half the time, when people drive through when we’re open, they’ll just be on their phones and they won’t be paying attention.”

The crossing guards are trained to alert their adviser about traffic violations and if they can record a plate, the driver could be ticketed.

Englewood Police said the department, as well as others around the Miami Valley, are planning extra traffic enforcement in school zones during the beginning of the school year.