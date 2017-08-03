Police confirm 1 dead in Miamisburg crash

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said one woman crashed her car but when 2 NEWS arrived at the scene, it appears that three cars were involved in this crash.

Police confirmed one person from the crash is dead.

Police rushed to a scene where one woman was found unconscious in her car.

Regional Dispatch says the car crashed on 725 South Union Road.

The injury crashed happened just before 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Officers say nurses are at the scene preforming CPR and called careflight to the scene.

