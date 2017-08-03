Ohio lawmaker proposes memorial to honor slain Kirkersville police chief

Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A state lawmaker wants to honor a slain Ohio police chief by renaming part of a road for him.

The (Newark) Advocate reports that state Sen. Jay Hottinger introduced a proposal this week to designate part of U.S. 40 as “Steven Eric DiSario Memorial Highway.”

DiSario had been police chief in Kirkersville for only three weeks when he was fatally shot May 12 while responding to reports of an armed man at a nursing in the city about 24 miles east of Columbus.

DiSario was killed by 43-year-old Thomas Hartless. The domestic violence suspect also fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her co-worker at the nursing home before killing himself that day.

The Republican lawmaker’s proposal would rename the Kirkersville portion of U.S. 40 for DiSario.

