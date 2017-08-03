Ohio troopers: Child, four others hurt in Amish buggy crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio are searching for the driver who hit an Amish buggy, injuring a child and four others, before fleeing the scene.

Cleveland.com reports the crash happened Wednesday night in Wayne County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the buggy was knocked off the side of the road into a ditch.

The child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for treatment. The child’s current condition is not known.

Four other passengers were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police recovered debris from the car that hit the buggy and believe it to be a champagne-colored 2001 Honda Accord. They say it should have significant damage to the front right side.

