Pirates shutout the Reds 6-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chad Kuhl allowed four hits in seven efficient innings, Starling Marte went 3 for 4 and scored three times and the Pittsburgh Pirates had little trouble with the Cincinnati Reds in a 6-0 victory on Thursday night.

Kuhl (4-7) struck out six and walked just two as the Pirates beat the last-place Reds for just the second time in 10 tries this season. David Freese went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Pittsburgh. Andrew McCutchen also drove in a pair of runs. John Jaso’s pinch-hit single in the seventh ended an 0-for-34 skid.

Cincinnati rookie Sal Romano (2-3) was knocked around early, allowing four runs on eight hits in six innings.

The Reds managed just four singles against Kuhl and two relievers as their three-game winning streak was snapped. Cincinnati went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base. Billy Hamilton was ejected in the fifth after arguing a called third strike with umpire Todd Tichenor.

 

