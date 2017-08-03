Police: Man trying to catch RTA bus breaks window

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a man trying to catch an RTA bus Wednesday broke a window in his attempt to stop the bus.

According to a police report, an RTA bus was traveling north on Salem Avenue around 9:30 am Wednesday and pulled to the curb of a bus stop near the intersection of Salem Avenue and West Grand Avenue.

The bus driver told police he waited briefly and then began to pull away from the bus stop when he heard a loud bang on the rear passenger side door glass.

The driver told officers he saw a man trying to get on the bus and noticed damage to the glass on the door.

An RTA supervisor was called and police were contacted. The supervisor arrived and told the man police were being called, then the man got off the bus.

When officers arrived they saw a large crack in the glass.

The driver gave police a description of the passenger but his location was unknown.