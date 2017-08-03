Senator Sherrod Brown visits Ohio to launch program

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Senator Sherrod Brown is coming to the Buckeye State Friday to launch a mentoring program in Springfield that former President Obama started.

The program, My Brother’s Keeper, was a national initiative to address the opportunity gaps facing boys and young men of color, and to ensure all young people reach their full potential.

Senator Sherrod Brown will join a Springfield-area mentor, Sawyer Schneider, and his mentee, Lorence McNeal with Assitant Mayor Joyce Chilton and Springfield City School District Superintedent Dr. Robert Hill.

The event will be at the Greater Springfield CareerConnectED “The Dome” at 1:45 p.m. Friday, August 4.

The program is specifically for the city of Springfield to work to connect students with community leaders through mentoring relationships and educational events.

This program is aligned with the milestones of President Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative: to ensure that all youth receive a quality high school education and graduate with the skills and tools needed to advance to post-secondary education or training.

Senator Sherrod Brown has also launched My Brother’s Keeper initiatives throughout the state of Ohio.