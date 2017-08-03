Siri continues streak, DeSclafani rocked in Dragons loss

Dayton, Ohio—The Great Lakes Loons hit five home runs in the first inning and later added two more on the way to a 16-5 win over the Dayton Dragons on Thursday night. The Loons have won the first two games in the series that will conclude on Friday night.

Great Lakes center fielder Cody Thomas became the first player in Loons history to hit three home runs in a single game. He homered twice in the first inning and hit another in the fifth, driving in seven runs in the game. Thomas and Carlos Rincon belted back-to-back home runs on two different occasions in the first inning as the Loons scored 11 runs in the frame, sending 14 batters to the plate.

Dayton’s Jose Siri extended his hitting streak to 39 straight games. For the second straight night and third time in the last four games, Siri collected his only hit of the game in his final at-bat. He came to the plate in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and blasted a double off the center field fence to drive in all three runners. Siri broke the all-time Midwest League record on Monday night that had stood for 40 years, surpassing the 35-game hitting streak of Tony Toups of the Waterloo Indians in 1977.

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani opened the game on the mound for the Dragons on an injury rehabilitation assignment as he attempts to come back from an elbow problem. DeSclafani recorded just one out and surrendered eight runs on eight hits, facing nine batters, before leaving the game with right forearm discomfort. The Loons hit three home runs against DeSclafani.

The Dragons scored all five of their runs in the eighth inning, keyed by Siri’s three-run double and run-scoring singles by Taylor Sparks and Taylor Trammell. By that time, Great Lakes had built a 15-0 lead. Jared Walker hit two homers on the night to go along with the three by Thomas and the two for Rincon for Great Lakes. The seven home runs set a club record for the most ever by a Dragons opponent in a game.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-27, 54-56) close out the series with the Loons (19-21, 55-54) on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Scott Moss, who is tied for the Midwest League lead in victories, will start for the Dragons. Moss is 11-5, 3.50. Great Lakes will send Dustin May (6-6, 4.24) to the mound. The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).