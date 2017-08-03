Suspect jumps over counter, steals money at Dollar General

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man jumped over a counter at a Dollar General store Wednesday and made off with money from the cash drawer.

The robbery happened around 5:30 Wednesday in the 800 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

Police were called to the store on a report of a robbery in progress.

When officers arrived they spoke with a store employee who said the suspect came into the store, jumped over the counter and ordered him to empty the cash drawer. The suspect had already fled the scene.

The suspect grabbed the money and jumped back over the counter, running from the store in the direction he had come from.

Police searched the area but did not find anyone.

The suspect is described as a man 6-feet tall, 160-170 pounds, wearing a cream colored sweat shirt and cream colored slacks. He was also has a white shirt covering something in his hand that he implied was a gun.

The employee told police he did not see a weapon but believed the suspect had a gun.

This incident is under investigation.