Third person in custody after Xenia shooting

Shooting investigation on W. Second St. in Xenia.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A third person has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday shooting in Xenia.

Police roped off an area in the 2300 block of Theodore Avenue and were processing evidence Thursday afternoon.

2 NEWS has learned police recovered a gun at the scene they believe to be the one used in the shooting Wednesday.

Police also say they believe the gun had been stolen from a car earlier Wednesday.

Police said Wednesday a man heard people breaking into his car around 3:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of W. Second St. The man told police his dogs started barking, alerting him to the break-in.

The man confronted three people trying to break into his car. The suspects ran away and fired shots at the man, hitting him in the leg.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment. He’s already been released.

