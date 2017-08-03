Woman, two children held captive in Virginia home for two years

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore/WCMH

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — A Virginia man is facing felony charges after police say a woman and two children were held captive in his home for at least two years, according to deputies.

NBC Washington reported deputies went to check on the home after someone called the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office to report that nobody had seen the family members for some time.

When deputies arrived, they said Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore greeted them and was reluctant to let them inside the house.

The woman and her two children ran out a side door while Moore and the deputies were talking. They told investigators it had been at least two years since they were allowed out of the house, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moore was arrested and charged with abduction and felony assault and battery.

It was not clear how Moore kept them inside the home. Deputies said they were not held with any sort of ropes, chains or cages. Deputies said the woman is Moore’s girlfriend and the children are his children.

He is being held without bond.

