Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul

This combination of photos provided by Elyria Police Department shows from left, Jamie Adkins and Brian Dekam. Authorities say Adkins and Dekam, two baby sitters, have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio. Both were arrested Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017 in Elyria, Ohio after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul. (Elyria Police Department via AP)

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul.

Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother knew they were being transported in the U-Haul from Cleveland to Elyria. Adkins described herself as the children’s godmother.

The children range in age from 2 to 15. The youngest was hospitalized for heat exhaustion. The other four are now in foster care.

Adkins and Dekam are charged with child endangerment.

Records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

