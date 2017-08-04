‘Beauty bandits’ arrested for slew of thefts in Florida

DORAL, FL (WCMH) — “Beauty bandits” hit up 32 Walgreens and many CVS pharmacies across Miami-Dade, stealing cosmetic products.

Now, police are investigating what to do with all the stolen retail. Police believe this to be part of a larger operation.

From concealer, to eye shadow, to nail polish–a mother lode of makeup recovered. And this stolen foundation won’t be able to cover up the tracks of four women accused of the cosmetic crime.

Miami-Dade police recovered almost 7,000 products, all adding up to nearly $70,000.

“This is an organized ring, (I) have no question about it. This is a moneymaking machine,” said Sgt. Carlos Rosario with the Miami Dade Police Department.

Four of the women arrested were in bond court last week. Sisters Crystal and Jazmin Pereda, as well as Jennifer Tejeda, are charged with grand theft and accused of stuffing the retail in their purses. Ihosvania Guerra-Ferrerio was charged with dealing in stolen property.

Detectives recovered the massive loot inside a home on Southwest 79th Court and 28th Street.

The homeowner, Guerra-Ferrerio, was arrested but is out on bond. She said she thought the women were starting their own beauty business, and claims she was scammed into buying the products by the other women. But, police say the women are all accused of being part of the ring.

“You have to imagine that they are walking into the stores and they’re stealing something,” Rosario said. “They’re getting it for free. So their margin, their profit margin is 100 percent.”