City demolishes house destroyed by suspicious fire

By Published:
A wrecking crew demolishes a home destroyed by fire on Drummer Avenue in Dayton August 4th, 2017.

 

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A home on Drummer Avenue was reduced to rubble Friday when inspectors deemed it too dangerous to leave standing.

Around 3:15 A.M. Friday, the fire department responded a call in the 100 block of Drummer Avenue to find the two-story house engulfed in flames. No one was living there at the time and investigators are calling the fire suspicious.

Smoke and flames jumped to the neighboring houses on either side. One of the houses was vacant and the family living in the other house evacuated safely.

Crews were attempting to contain hot spots and flare ups in all of the houses for 5 hours. They estimated damage to the occupied house at close to $20,000.

District Fire Chief James Rose ordered an emergency demolition of the house where the fire started. He said the building was structurally unsound and its design was making it difficult to monitor hot spots.

Housing inspectors approved the demolition and began tearing down the home around 8:00 A.M.

It was already torn down when neighbor Clarissa Davis woke Friday morning. She was shocked to see the pile of rubble and even more concerned to learn about the suspicious fire that destroyed it.

“I’m baffled,” Davis said. “It shouldn’t even happen, period. Nobody should wake up in the morning and see their home gone.”

Initially, witnesses reported the people living in the destroyed house had moved out 24 to 48 hours prior to the fire. After the demolition, the homeowner arrived on scene and told 2 News she was still in the process of moving.

She said she had piled most of her belongings near the door Thursday night, planning to pick them up during the day Friday. She was prepared to finalize a sale Friday afternoon.

The homeowner told our crew she believes she knows who started the fire and had already reported that person to police.

Investigators are following up on leads and hoping footage from a neighbor’s security camera can provide evidence.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s