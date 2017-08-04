Crews battle house fire on Drummer Ave. in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Firefighters are battling a house fire on Drummer Avenue in Dayton.

Crews responded to a fire call in the 100 block of Drummer Avenue around 3:15 a.m. on Friday.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the two-story house.

Crews searched the home and found no one inside.

Neighbors tell 2 News the people living in the home moved out two days ago.

Fire officials on scene haven’t released information about what caused the fire.

We have a crew on the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

