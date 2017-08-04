Dayton man indicted in connection to son’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said Thursday a Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted a Dayton man on charges in connection to his 13-year-old son’s death.

Robert Wylie was indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury on an endangering children charge and other charges in relation to his son’s death.

Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Wylie’s son died from a heroin overdose in 2016

According to a police report on the March 28 incident, the father and another man brought the teenager to a fire station on South Broadway Tuesday night. The boy was unconscious when they arrived.

Police arrested Wylie March 29, 2016.

Wylie’s arraignment is scheduled for August 8.

