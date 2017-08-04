Georgia mom charged in hot car death

(WXIA) A judge has ruled there is probable cause to prosecute Georgia mother Dijanelle Fowler in the hot-car death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Fowler, 25, is facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to children and concealing a death.

On June 15, Fowler called 911 from a parking deck at about 5:45 p.m. When police arrived, 1-year-old Skylar Fowler was dead in the back seat. Dijanelle was taken to the hospital for treatment.

She was released later that night and left the state, according to DeKalb County Police. Investigators obtained warrants for her arrest, and their fugitive unit was actively looking for her. She eventually turned herself in.

Fowler’s attorney says she left the car running with the child inside and the air conditioner running while she was inside a nearby salon, and that the car broke down during that time.

