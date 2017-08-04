Huber Heights residents receive free concert tickets

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights residents will receive two complimentary tickets for a concert at Rose Music Center next Wednesday.

The city is giving away two free tickets to each person for Huber Heights Appreciation Weekend.

Ticket holders will be going to the The Wallflowers and Better Than Ezra concert Wednesday, August 9.

Huber Heights residents can pick up their free tickets with a driver’s license with a valid Huber Heights address for the concert Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6

The box office will be open Saturday between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and Sunday between 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.