Man gets probation for trying to rob bank from drive-thru

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been given four years of probation for trying to rob a bank branch from a drive-thru lane.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 58-year-old James Fitzsimmons was sentenced Wednesday. Court records say he also was fined $2,500. He’d pleaded no contest to a bomb threat, terroristic threats and attempted theft.

Authorities say Fitzsimmons passed a note to a drive-thru teller at a U.S. Bank branch in Lincoln on July 29, 2016. The note said there were gunmen inside the bank as well as bombs that could be remotely detonated.

He left without getting any money. No bomb or gunmen was found in the building.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s