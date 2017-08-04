Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greenville

By Published:
Careflight helicopter. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)
CareFlight called to scene in Clark Co. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Greenville on Thursday night.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old David L. Wray died in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigatotrs say Wray was riding a Harley Davidson going west on U.S. 36 when he hit a Chevy pickup truck. The truck was turning onto U.S. 36 from Stahl Road.

Wray was treated at the scene, then transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s