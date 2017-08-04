Man killed in motorcycle crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Greenville on Thursday night.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says 54-year-old David L. Wray died in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigatotrs say Wray was riding a Harley Davidson going west on U.S. 36 when he hit a Chevy pickup truck. The truck was turning onto U.S. 36 from Stahl Road.

Wray was treated at the scene, then transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck was treated at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.