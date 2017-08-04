Man offers puppy for drugs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCNC) – An abused 10-week-old puppy is recovering after his owner tried to give him away in exchange for drugs at a Charlotte, North Carolina gas station.

Kaitlyn Cappelluti said she was at the Quick Trip Wednesday night when she walked into the middle of a drug deal.

“He turned to me and he said did you have any rock on you, she said. “I do not. I assume that was crack,” she said.

Before turning away, a puppy caught her eye.

“I just kept telling myself to walk inside, mind my business,” Cappelluti said. “At the time he was spread out on the floor panting really hard.”

When the owner asked for drugs in exchange for the puppy. Capelluti handed him $50 instead in hopes of saving the dog. Then she started making calls.

“I cried when I saw him,” said Barbara Roonie of South Charlotte Dog Rescue.

“He was dehydrated, marks all over his body,” said Roonie. “Someone cut off his tail and that’s infected.

