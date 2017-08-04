Meet one of 100s of animals you can take home on Clear the Shelters day

By Published:

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) –  Walk through the rooms of SICSA on a given day, and you’re bound to be charmed by the likes of Ko Ko Puff the cat.

She looks content with food, water and friends but what she really needs is a family of her own.

Adoptions Manager of SICSA, Jessie Sullivan, says dogs are more likely to be adopted than cats during the summer.

“The summertime is a big cat adoption time for us,” said Sullivan. “We want to dispel the myth that adoption can be an intimidating process. We try to make it the opposite of that.”

Here’s how to go about the adoption process. You can fill out an application and then have your whole family meet the animals. You can also express you specific needs or wants about adopting a certain pet.

SICSA tells 2 NEWS animals are sprayed, neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated.

Bruce Ludwig came to the shelter with his daughters. He thought about adopting a pet in 2016 and might act on that chance now.

“A lot of it’s my daughters and one of the girls at work tells me there’s so many cats available right now, people are just dropping them off, they’re having kittens and everything,” said Ludwig. “It’s really a market out there that if you want something you can find it.”

The Clear The Shelters campaign is August 19.

For more information about the campaign, go on our Clear the Shelters page on WDTN.com.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s