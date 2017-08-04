Meet one of 100s of animals you can take home on Clear the Shelters day

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Walk through the rooms of SICSA on a given day, and you’re bound to be charmed by the likes of Ko Ko Puff the cat.

She looks content with food, water and friends but what she really needs is a family of her own.

Adoptions Manager of SICSA, Jessie Sullivan, says dogs are more likely to be adopted than cats during the summer.

“The summertime is a big cat adoption time for us,” said Sullivan. “We want to dispel the myth that adoption can be an intimidating process. We try to make it the opposite of that.”

Here’s how to go about the adoption process. You can fill out an application and then have your whole family meet the animals. You can also express you specific needs or wants about adopting a certain pet.

SICSA tells 2 NEWS animals are sprayed, neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated.

Bruce Ludwig came to the shelter with his daughters. He thought about adopting a pet in 2016 and might act on that chance now.

“A lot of it’s my daughters and one of the girls at work tells me there’s so many cats available right now, people are just dropping them off, they’re having kittens and everything,” said Ludwig. “It’s really a market out there that if you want something you can find it.”

The Clear The Shelters campaign is August 19.

For more information about the campaign, go on our Clear the Shelters page on WDTN.com.