Ohio man sent to prison for slaying over parking space

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to prison for a slaying that authorities say occurred two months after an argument over a parking space.

The Blade reports 24-four-year-old Philando Hudson, of Toledo, received 14 years Wednesday as part of a plea bargain with Lucas County prosecutors. Hudson entered an Alford plea last month to an involuntary manslaughter charge, which means he doesn’t admit to guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict him.

Hudson was indicted on an aggravated murder charge in the weeks after the Jan. 2 slaying.

Prosecutors say Hudson pulled up alongside a car and shot 26-year-old Effram Smith six times in front of Smith’s girlfriend and 10-year-old stepdaughter.

The sentencing judge told Hudson the shooting was “about nothing.”

Hudson’s attorney declined to comment on Friday.

