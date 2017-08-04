President Barack Obama turns 56 today

Published:
Former President Barack Obama speaks after being presented with the 2017 Profile in Courage award during ceremonies at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — President Barack Obama is celebrating his 56th birthday today.

The former commander in chief won the presidency in 2008 with 365 electoral votes and 53% of the popular vote. He was reelected to a second term in 2012 with 332 electoral votes and 51% of the popular vote.

Since leaving office, the former first family has been mostly staying out of the spotlight and spending some time vacationing. They’re expected to spend a few weeks in Martha’s Vineyard starting this weekend, AOL News reports.

PHOTOS: Former President Barack Obama

