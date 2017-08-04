Prosecutor discussing indictment in Carlisle baby remains case

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell tweeted Friday he will hold a press conference about the indictment of Brooke Skylar Richardson in connection of the baby remains found behind a home in Carlisle.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Friday Brooke Skylar Richardson was indicted on aggravated murder and other charges.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Brooke Skylar Richardson, 18, has already been arraigned on a reckless homicide charge after investigators found remains of an infant in her families backyard.

