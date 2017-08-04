Prosecutor discussing indictment in Carlisle baby remains case

By Published: Updated:

 

 

CARLISLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell tweeted Friday he will hold a press conference about the indictment of Brooke Skylar Richardson in connection of the baby remains found behind a home in Carlisle.

The Prosecutor’s Office said Friday Brooke Skylar Richardson was indicted on aggravated murder and other charges.

The news conference is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Friday.

Brooke Skylar Richardson, 18, has already been arraigned on a reckless homicide charge after investigators found remains of an infant in her families backyard.

We will bring you the latest information on this developing story on WDTN.com.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch the event live  

https://twitter.com/WCProsFornshell/status/893543687413788673

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s