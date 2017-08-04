Showers, scattered thunderstorms Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected through Friday afternoon in the Miami Valley.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik says a cold front is moving through the area but should move out for most of us by 1:00 pm or 2:00 pm.

Once the rain clears you can expect a drop in humidity and a west breeze in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be running in the low-to-mid 70s which is well below normal.

