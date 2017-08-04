Siri’s hit streak comes to a bad end in loss to Loons

Dayton, Ohio—Jared Walker hit a three-run home run to lead the Great Lakes Loons to a 4-2 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Friday. The game brought about the end of Dragons outfielder Jose Siri’s Midwest League record 39-game hitting streak in a controversial manner. Siri went 0 for 3 with a walk in his final plate appearance as the Loons threw behind him to start the at-bat.

Siri’s first three at-bats featured a ground out to third base, a strikeout, and fly out to center field. He came to bat for the final time in the eighth with one out and the bases empty and the Dragons trailing 4-1. With the longest hitting streak in league history on the line, Loons pitcher Ryan Moseley opened the at-bat with a fastball behind Siri that resulted in immediate warnings to both benches by Midwest League umpires. Moseley fired another fastball high and inside to Siri that forced the hitter to step back. He then went to a series of sliders, low and outside, forcing Siri to chase a pitch that was out of zone before taking ball three, way outside. The final pitch of the at-bat missed outside the strike zone by about two feet for ball four as Siri took the walk. He did not get another at-bat.

As Siri moved toward first base after drawing the walk, a chorus of boos was hurled toward the Loons dugout by the fans at Fifth Third Field as they expressed their displeasure with the sequence of pitches. Siri and Moseley appeared to exchange words and Moseley walked about halfway between the mound and the first base line, towards Siri. Benches and bullpens emptied as players on both teams entered the playing field, but no physical contact was noted.

When the game continued, Siri stole second base and took third on the same play on a throwing error by the Loons catcher. Moments later, Siri scored from third on a pitch in the dirt that bounced off the catcher in front of the plate, beating the tag with a head first slide as the fans roared loudly. Siri’s run pulled the Dragons to within two runs at 4-2, and Taylor Trammell doubled with two outs in the same inning, but the final four Dragons batters were retired to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Scott Moss (11-6) was charged with the loss. He worked five and one-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with eight hits. Trammell was 3 for 4 with a double.

Also on Friday night, the Dragons joined forces with Fifth Third Bank for a special Stand Up to Cancer Night at Fifth Third Field. The Bank donated $5,300 for each of the 12 strikeouts from the Dayton Dragons pitchers, and an additional $1 for every fan in attendance. The night raised a total of $71,566 for Stand Up to Cancer, and included a mid-game stretch where fans were encouraged to show their support for loved ones who have fought or are fighting cancer by holding up, in unison, customized SU2C game placards.