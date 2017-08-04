Survey: Huber Heights residents are slightly in favor of medical marijuana facility

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The results of a phone survey are giving insight into how people in Huber Heights feel about the possibility of having a medical marijuana facility in their backyard.

Public push back prompted Huber Heights City Council to make an unexpected decision, two weeks ago, imposing a six-month moratorium on medical marijuana.

City leaders created the 12 question citizen survey about the issue prior to imposing the moratorium. The raw data revealed 32-percent of the more than 1,100 people who completed the survey were in support of a zoning change to allow the cultivation and dispensing of medical marijuana in the city. On the opposite end, 30-percent were strongly opposed. The rest were in the middle.

“At face value, the general response are slightly higher in favor of a proposed changed, notwithstanding some of the other elements of the survey,” Huber Heights City Manager Rob Schommer said. “A comparison question showed opposition regarding the effects to the quality of life, so the initial raw data results are somewhat polarized in those particular responses, but that’s where looking through some of the cross tabulation in analysis of the actual survey itself will hope to interpret what those results mean.”

According to Schommer, the survey will be helpful in deciding what’s next for the city.

“Council can review the additional information as well as information that they’ve compiled and gathered up to this point and what staff another residence and citizens and organizations have provided and consider and decide what the direction moving forward will be,” Schommer said.

Complete survey results will be review at Tuesday’s work session.