Suspect in deadly police chase crash pleads guilty

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man police say caused a fatal crash while fleeing police in March had pleaded guilty in a Miami County courtroom.

The Troy Daily News reports Jordan Harville, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, failure to comply and grand theft auto Thursday.

The plea is part of an agreement that Harville serves 10 years on all three counts and dismisses a felony charge of vehicular homicide. The defense agreed to drop a motion to suppress. A fleeing and eluding charge, which Harville also pleaded guilty to, carries a mandatory three-year consecutive sentence.

Authorities say Harville stole a pickup truck in Miami County on March 27th. Harville led several law enforcement agencies on a chase on I-75, before exiting on Northwoods Boulevard and going south on N. Dixie Drive.

Harville crashed the truck into a vehicle driven by Anthony Hufford in Harrison Township. Hufford died from injuries sustained in that crash.

Harville faces up to more than 15 years in prison if he is convicted on all charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 18.