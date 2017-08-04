Teen facing charges in Xenia shooting

By Published: Updated:
(WDTN Photo/ Dominic Wilson)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) –   Third suspect arrested in Dayton from Thursday is facing charges Thursday.

Xenia Police say the third suspect is a juvenile.

The suspect is in custody and facing charges on Obstructing Official Business and other charges.

Captain Alonzo Wilson of the Xenia Police Division says all three suspects from the Xenia shooting are now in custody.

18-year-old Nathaniel Gorman is in custody and is facing a charge of felonious assault. There is also a 17-year-old juvenile that is custody.

Photo courtesy Xenia Police Division: Nate Gorman Mugshot

2 NEWS has learned police recovered a gun at the scene they believe to be the one used in the shooting Wednesday.

 

 

