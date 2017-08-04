Tipp City grave marker vandalized

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Tipp City Family wants to know who vandalized the gravesite of their loved one.

The historical Studebaker family cemetery was vandalized earlier in the week.  Family members told 2 NEWS they believe it was done maliciously.

Generations of Studebakers have been laid to rest at the cemetery since the 1800s.  On Wednesday someone knocked down the grave marker of “Emmeret Studebaker.”

Family members believe a vehicle was used to tip over the grave marker.

Barbara Bailey hopes the person or persons who did this to her father’s tombstone is caught.

“It’s someone who obviously knew where it was and they targeted only one person.  It wasn’t as if they came in and knocked down six stones or something.  They only had one in mind,” Bailey

A report from the sheriff’s office says they didn’t find any vehicle parts or other evidence.

Anyone with information about the grave marker is urged to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

