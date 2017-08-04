Tips for Keeping Your Pet Safe in the Summer Heat

With record temperatures around the country, it is important to keep your dogs in mind when it comes to keeping cool. Check out these tips for keeping your pets safe in the heat.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
With record temperatures around the country, it is important to keep your dogs in mind when it comes to keeping cool. Check out these tips for keeping your pets safe in the heat.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.
Advertisement