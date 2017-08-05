12-year-old that use to be in a coma helps raise money for those in need

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– They called it Ana’s Extravaganza. The idea came from a girl that spent 2-years at Dayton Children’s Hospital and even spent a month in a coma.

The carnival raised money for “A Special Wish Foundation” that helps grant wishes for kids in need throughout the greater Dayton area.

The host, Ana, has come a long way.

Ana was born 23 weeks premature and contracted E.coli shortly after. Ana spent years in the hospital and even slipped into a coma in 20-15.

Ana woke up from her coma with two things on her mind.

Get out of the hospital Help her friends going through the same life-threatening conditions she faced herself.

“I was very proud of her. She has always thought of others. She has always given her school lunches away. She doesn’t eat. She has never ate food ever in her life,” said Ana’s mother, Dedere Johnson.

100% of the profits from the Ana’s Extravaganza will go to the Dayton chapter of A Special Wish.

“Ana’s story is amazing. She has done an amazing job today. She and her family have been a tremendous help,” said A Special Wish Event Coordinator, Allison Cox.

It’s people like Ana that make granting wishes possible.

“What’s amazing to me is how willing people are to throw events like this. And truly give back because they want to be able to help grant wishes to other children,” said Cox.

“I’m happy that she is here. That she is given another day to live. For a while we were not sure if tomorrow was promised. That was her slogan. Her first t-shirt read “Be happy now.” You don’t know if your going to be here tomorrow,” said Johnson.

Ana hopes to continue to raise money and help make wishes come true for her friends at Dayton Children’s hospital.