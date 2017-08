Related Coverage DPS students, parents voice concerns as teacher strike looms

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Education association is hosting a picnic and rally in support of teachers Saturday.

The event will take place at the Triangle Park green space from 11:00a.m. to 2 p.m.

Negotiations will continue Monday between The Board of Education and the DEA as they try to reach a compromise on a new contract.

Sticking points include pay, benefits and job security.

The two sides negotiated for nine hours Thursday with no deal.