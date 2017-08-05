Dragons fall to Lugnuts in pitcher’s duel

Dayton, Ohio—The Lansing Lugnuts broke a 1-1 tie with the three runs in the top of the eighth inning as they defeated the Dayton Dragons 4-1 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. The game was the opener to a four-game series.

Dayton starting pitcher Tony Santillan was outstanding as he retired the first 11 batters of the game and did not give up a hit until the fifth inning. Santillan matched a season high with 10 strikeouts over six and one-third innings, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks. He was not involved in the decision.

Dayton’s Bruce Yari belted a solo home run to right field in the second inning to give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. It was Yari’s eighth homer of the year. But the Dragons could not score again. Lansing tied the game with one run in the seventh inning, then took the lead with the three in the eighth. A two-run triple by J.B. Woodman was the big hit in the inning.

Dragons reliever Carlos Machorro (2-3) was charged with the loss. He worked one inning and allowed one hit and one walk. He left the game with a runner at first and one out in the eighth as he was replaced by Joel Kuhnel. Machorro was charged with the first Lansing run of the inning.

The Dragons finished with five hits. They did not have a base runner over the final three frames. Yari had two hits to lead the Dragons. Jose Siri received his first day off since June 21 after seeing his 39-game hitting streak snapped on Friday night.

Up Next: The Dragons (13-29, 54-58) host the Lugnuts (17-25, 54-54) on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Andrew Jordan (5-7, 4.74) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Patrick Murphy (3-2, 2.64). The game will be televised on Dayton’s CW (Channel 26).