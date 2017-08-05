Driver killed after colliding with semi trailer in Auglaize County

WDTN Staff Published:

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is killed in a two vehicle crash in Augliaze County.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Interstate 75 in Wapakoneta just after 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers say 24-year-old Bethany Reinhart of Antwerp was northbound on I-75 when she failed to stop at the bottom of the exit ramp.

She proceeded to turn west onto U.S. 33 and collided with a semi truck driven by 70-year-old Charles Ball of Columbus.

Ms. Reinhart was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Ball was treated for minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts and no apparent signs of drug or alcohol were found.

The crash remains under investigation.

