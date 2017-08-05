Dry today, chance of rain on Sunday

A cool start to the weekend with morning temperatures in the 50s. Expect temperatures this weekend only in the 70s which is below our normal high of 83. The northern Miami Valley will see more clouds than areas further south. Far north may see an isolated shower this afternoon as well.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon, pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High 75

Showers are expected to develop on Sunday with a few storms possible. Best chances for showers and storms will be Sunday night and Monday. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue below average.