DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Homicide detectives are investigating after a body found is found in a Dayton home.

Dispatch says they got a call of a person down in a house located on Blanche Street next to Germantown Street just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police are still on the scene where they have taped off the area around the home.

We’re working to learn more and will provide updated when new information becomes available.