MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is shot and killed after a disturbance in Monroe.

It happened near Teil Tree Court and Easton Manor Drive just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to a press release, police found the victim with a gun shot wound. He was taken to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses at the scene were interviewed by police but no arrests have been made.

No other details about the incident were released.