Teen hurt after crashing mini-bike in Miami County

Published:
Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from Pleasant Hill and Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate a crash between a mini-bike and a SUV at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Sugar Grove-Circle Hill Road on Friday evening.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen is hurt after crashing his mini-bike into an SUV in Miami County.

According to our partners at The Piqua Daily Call, the crash happened at the intersection of Rangeline Road and Sugar Grove-Cirlce Hill Road in Pleasant Hill around 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the 16-year-old was heading east on Sugar Grove-Circle Hill Road when he went through a stop sign then proceeded to cross Rangeline Road where he t-boned the southbound SUV.

The teen was taken to upper valley medical center with a severe leg injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the of the SUV wasn’t hurt but a passenger suffered minor cuts from broken glass.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

