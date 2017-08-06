Dragons lose to Lugnuts in 10

Tom Nichols Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio – Lansing’s Rodrigo Orozco belted a two-run home run with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 3-3 tie and lift the Lugnuts to a 5-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon.  The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the four-game series.

Dayton’s Bruce Yari sent the game to extra innings with a game-tying home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.  Yari’s homer, his ninth of the year, tied the game at 3-3.  Yari had fouled off several 3-2 pitches before belting the home run.

Lansing took a 2-0 lead before the Dragons scored one run in the fourth.  Randy Ventura, in his first game with the Dragons, doubled to start the inning and eventually scored on Taylor Trammell’s ground out to make it 2-1.

The Lugnuts scored a run in the sixth before the Dragons answered with one run in the bottom of the same inning.  Dayton loaded the bases with no one out before Trammell’s sacrifice fly brought in Carlos Rivero to make it 3-2.  Yari’s homer in the ninth tied the game.

In the top of the 10th, Orozco came to bat with a runner at first base and two outs against Dragons reliever Jesse Adams, who had not allowed a run since June 7 and had posted 18 straight scoreless outings.  Orozco lined a home run to left field, his first of the year, to put Lansing ahead 5-3.

The Dragons threatened in the bottom of the 10th, getting a one-out infield single from Michael Beltre and a two-out single from Rivero to put the potential tying runs on base.  But Ventura struck out looking to end the game.

Adams (4-1) was charged with the loss.  Dragons starting pitcher Andrew Jordan worked six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with eight hits.  Yari and Taylor Sparks each had two.

Up Next:  The Dragons (13-30, 54-59) battle the Lugnuts (18-25, 55-54) in the third game of the four-game set on Monday at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field.  Matt Blandino (1-4, 6.75) will start for the Dragons against Lansing’s Osman Gutierrez (4-8, 8.40).  The series will conclude on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

