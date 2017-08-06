Family members facing charges after child found unresponsive in Dayton

WDTN Staff Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A one-year-old is in the hospital after Dayton police found the girl unresponsive.

Crews were called to home located on South Torrence Street near East Fourth Street after the child’s grandmother called 911 to report the little girl was not breathing around 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived the child was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital where she is in critical condition.

At the time, there were also 4 other children staying at the home–which police say was in deplorable conditions.

Authorities say the home was littered with feces and dead animals.

The Montgomery County Animal Resource, recovered a total of 15 dead animals inside the home–including a cat, a boa constrictor and a python.

The four children are now in the custody of Montgomery County Children and Family Services.

Four adults who were living there will be charged with child endangerment related to the 4 other kids staying at the home.

