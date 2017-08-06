Fire causes extensive damage to Franklin home

WDTN Staff Published:

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – A fire fighter is recovering after putting out a house fire in Franklin.

The fire fighter suffered from heat exhaustion as crews worked to put out the flames.

A neighbor called the fire department after seeing flames shoot out of a home on Kristine Lane just before 3:30 p.m Sunday.

Crews were able to put out the fire but not before it caused extensive damage to the structure.

The fire fighter was treated at the scene and is expected to be okay.

No one was home at the time. The cause is under investigation.

