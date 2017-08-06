Man cuts self and roommate with butter knife

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man cut himself and his roommate with a butter knife after a fight, according to Dayton Police.

Crews were called out to a residence in the 400 block of Clover St. around 8:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a man cut himself in the hand on purpose and cut his roommate on the chest.

The roommate has minor injuries and the suspect is being treated at a hospital before police say he’ll be booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

2 NEWS is working to learn the suspect’s identity and will update the story as details develop.