Not a lot of sunshine today, chance of rain

A few light showers are around the area this morning, but chances for showers and storms will increase later this afternoon through Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing mainly later this afternoon. High 75

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Low 61

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. High 73

A vigorous storm system will press into the Miami Valley tonight and Monday. This will bring chances of showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to run below average throughout the week.