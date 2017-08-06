Pit Bull Portraits Project Aims to Dispel Breed’s Myths

A Los Angeles-based photographer is using his studio to take free portraits of rescued pit bulls. Headshots Melrose owner Peter Michelena plans to publish the photos in a book with the hope that it demonstrates, despite common misconceptions, pit bulls are just as loving as other breeds of dog. Michelena adopted a pit bull and fell in love with the breed. Proceeds from sales of merchandise using the dogs’ photos will benefit animal rescues and charities.

