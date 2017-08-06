Worker hurt in accident at Darke County farm

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A worker is hurt in an industrial farming accident in northern Darke County.

Crews were called to Howe’s Hen Layer Farms on Cochran Road in Rossburg just before 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation revealed 35-year-old Matt Rogers of Portland, Indiana was conducting his routine duties when his arm was caught in a conveyor belt.

Rogers was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital. The severity of his injuries is not known.

The accident is under investigation.