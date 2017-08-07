Boy riding in vehicle is shot in head on Cleveland highway

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say a 4-year-old boy was shot in the head and wounded while riding in a vehicle when someone fired at it as his mother drove on a highway.

Police say the woman reported that she honked the horn to pass a vehicle blocking a roadway late Sunday night, and that vehicle followed her onto Interstate 90. She told police that two men were in the trailing vehicle, and someone fired shots toward her.

She said she exited the highway to call for help for the boy, who was in the backseat. He was taken to a children’s hospital for surgery.

WEWS-TV reports that police found a shell casing on the shoulder of the highway, along with shattered glass.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s